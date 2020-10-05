Kwekwe signals service charges hike

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

KWEKWE City Council has signalled its intention to increase tariffs saying the current charges have been eroded by inflation, thereby making it difficult for council to finance service delivery.

The local authority has been holding consultative meetings with residents and wants their support in reviewing service charges. It has since proposed to increase water tariffs from US$0,12 cents to US$0,30 cents per kilolitre.

Sewer and refuse are both set to be increased to US$2 up from current US$0,50 cents or equivalent, respectively. Kwekwe Mayor, Councillor Angeline Kasipo, said the prevailing charges were no longer sustainable.

“The current rates have been eroded by inflation and are making it difficult for the council to provide efficient service delivery. The tariffs, though they are in local currency, have been converted into US dollars and are too low to ensure quality service delivery,” she said.

Clr Kasipo said the local authority has recently been failing to acquire key materials such as water treatment chemicals, fuel and spares among others, as most service providers are now demanding US-dollars. She, however, said the council has opened doors for ratepayers to pay in forex with those having local currency able to pay using the prevailing rate.

“We accept both United States dollars and local currency as per the Government directive. We are doing this so that we are able to complete the year while providing our residents with quality service,” said Clr Kasipo.

“Residents understand our plight and gave us the nod to increase the tariffs. The majority were in sync with the idea. We are, therefore, in the process of finalising the proposition and await approval.”

During consultation meetings attended by this news crew, residents lauded the local authority for a job well done in providing service delivery. Of note was water provision and sprucing up of the central business district, where the council has been seen to be doing a sterling job. Residents, however, decried the poor state of roads. While most local authorities are struggling to provide residents with water, Kwekwe is ranked as one of the best in terms of water provision in the country.