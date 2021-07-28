Landscape designer shifts focus to producing music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Landscape designer, Jeffrey Moyo has shifted focus as his attention is now on his sungura music career.

The artiste recently released his fifth album titled Lingavumel’inhliziyo that has six tracks, the title track, Lingavumel’inhliziyo, Vimba Dlozi, Isinqumo, Ngiyavuma, Umhlaba/Hhango and Ngilesicelo.

The tracks have become a favourite on radio stations that include Power FM and South Africa-based Amaqhawentaba FM.

Speaking from his Cosmo City base in South Africa, Moyo who uses the stage name Mhlonitshwa JM Sounds said believing in himself saw him join the music industry from a flourishing sector as all he wanted was to pursue his passion.

“I ventured into music professionally in 2010 although I’ve not given it my all. I feel I can grow and be known even globally. Talent and believing in myself as well as the love for music drove me to take up music professionally and now, I feel is the time to claim my spot,” Mhlonitshwa JM Sounds said.

The artiste whose other albums are Uyobonwa Ngu Somandla (2010, Uyokumela Yini (2014), Bathi Ngithule (2016) and a DVD collection titled Uzotholani (2017) said he has roped in maskandi songstress Nicky S Iqhawekazi as his manager. – @mthabisi_mthire