Late Cal Vin’s mentee, Kaemimie rising

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Mitchelle Kanda who was mentored by the late rapper and music producer Cal Vin is emerging in the music industry.

Known by her stage name Kaemimie, the teenager said she was inspired to take up music following her interaction with Cal Vin.

She said she met Cal Vin in 2020 after accompanying her brother (DJ Saprie) to his studio. While there, Cal Vin asked her to sing and she ended up recording her first song on the spot.

“I didn’t know I had it in me till that day. My inspiration came from him (Cal Vin). Following his death, I felt I should honour him by continuing to do what he would have loved to see me do. If I can say so myself, I’ve grown to enjoy and embrace it (singing) every day,” Kaemimie said.

Already, she has her own recording studio which was donated to her at the start of her career. So far, she has released two singles, Hayi Lento and Khetha and is working on her debut EP. She has also shared the stage and worked with renowned artistes including Professor from South Africa.

Other than Cal Vin who discovered her talent, Kaemimie singled out musician Sandra Ndebele who she said provided her with an opportunity to showcase herself. Freak the producer, Kaemimie said has been instrumental in creating captivating beats for her.

She said looking ahead, her goals are to excel in both academics and music.

“I’m also looking forward to collaborating with Sandra Ndebele, Takura, DJ Saprie, Noluntu J, and Mzistozz.”

As an up-and-coming artiste, she acknowledged the challenges she has faced in gaining recognition and building her name in the industry. However, she said she remains determined to take each day as it comes and not rush the process.

Offering advice to young artistes and fellow newcomers to the industry, Kaemimie emphasised the importance of being true to oneself and following one’s heart. – @TashaMutsiba

