LATEST: Fun lovers spoilt for choice as series of shows lined up

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

LATELY, Bulawayo has been buzzing over the Major League DJs show that is set to headline shows slated for the end of October.

In the same spirit of unwinding, a host of shows will be held over the weekend, leading up to November.

From tomorrow onwards, revellers will have a chance to mix and mingle as they enjoy their favourite acts take it to the stage. It all begins with Bev and the Sexy Angels in the resort city of Victoria Falls at the Comfort Pub & Grill.

On Saturday, the raunchy diva will take her Sexy Angels to the Palace Hotel in the City of Kings and Queens where she will be backed by resident DJs Mandoza, Bhandity and Jah Practice.

Event organiser, Terminator Makoni promised good value for money for those who will attend the shows.

“After such a long time without live shows, we promise quality time for our revellers and we also encourage people to vaccinate as Covid-19 protocols will be followed. No mask, no entry,” said Makoni.

Also on Saturday, 2021 Roil BAA Outstanding Club DJ nominee, DJ Prince Eskhosini will take his entourage Conga Brothers to Gwanda for a show where they will be supported by Wyqlif and Frost while Virus will represent Gwanda.

Commenting on the Gwanda show, DJ Prince Eskhosini had this to say. “Revellers can expect fireworks. It’s been a while since I last played in Gwanda and this time, we are blessing them with the Conga Brothers, dishing something new and different. We will perform our original music and it’s going to be fire.”

With the cabinet allowing hosting of public shows, DJ Prince Eskhosini alongside Conga Brothers, DJ Zet Factor, Henry HP and DJ Mickimicks will be entertaining revellers at The Boundary Bar every Sunday.

Every Friday, lovers of music should head to the Hashtag Club and Lifestyle establishment in the CBD for a show. DJ Prince Eskhosini and Conga Brothers will be dishing out an earful lot of music supported by resident DJs Brooklyn and Carlie.

The joy will continue as Bulawayo will welcome Zimdancehall artiste Jah Signal for a show at the Palace Hotel on November 12. – @eMKlass_49