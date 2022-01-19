LATEST: Meet ambitious house musician, N.K Warrior

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

IN the heart of Emakhandeni suburb lies an ambitious house/kwaito/Amapiano musician and songwriter who goes by the name Nkosizile Mhlanga.

In the music circles he is referred to as N.K Warrior and just like his stage name, he has braved the storms associated with the cutthroat industry of financial constraints, especially for up-and-coming musicians.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the artiste who narrated his five-year journey in the music industry.

The artiste said the success of landing radio airplay is one of the factors which has instilled the hope to breakthrough in his career.

“I started doing music in 2016 with my first track titled Ngenani. The track managed to get airplay on Skyz Metro FM and this is one of the things that pushed me to work even harder.

“Ever since then, I’ve managed to drop singles that include Ntombazana lilizela, Ama 2000, Diliza ‘mbumbe and Uthando warriors which is an anthem for Zimbabwe’s Warriors,” said N.K Warrior.

N.K Warrior said part of his set goals for the year include tapping more into the visual space and releasing more music.

“I am working on my first album with the release of visuals for one of my tracks Diliz’umbumbe to be released in June. I’d like to thank my fans, friends and family for standing by my side in a journey which has not been all rosy,” he said.