LATEST: Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

Covid-19: HEXCO examinations suspended

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu Online Reporter

NINE farmers in Chipadze, Mashonaland Central province, have lost over 50 goats to thieves who used a kombi to ferry the livestock in a raid that happened in one day.

Police said the unknown suspects used a white kombi to steal the goats from Chipadze Farm.

“Police in Bindura are appealing for information which may aid investigations of a stock theft case which occurred on 21/07/21 at Chipadze Farm. The unknown suspects went to Chipadze Farm with a white omnibus and stole 51 goats belonging to 9 farmers. Anyone with information should contact any nearest Police Station,” posted the police on their Twitter page.

This is the second major goat theft crime reported after a woman in Beitbridge, Sarah Chauke is believed to have orchestrated the theft of over 150 goats worth $663 000 around Lutumba and Tshapfutshe areas, in Ward 5.

Chauke, of Juta village, is still at large, runs a bar at Lutumba Business Centre and is alleged to be the brains behind the stealing of goats that she would slaughter together with a cabal and smuggle the meat to South Africa where there is a ready market

