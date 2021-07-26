LATEST: Thieves use kombi to steal over 50 goats in one day

Bongani Ndlovu Online Reporter

NINE farmers in Chipadze, Mashonaland Central province, have lost over 50 goats to thieves who used a kombi to ferry the livestock in a raid that happened in one day.

Police said the unknown suspects used a white kombi to steal the goats from Chipadze Farm.

“Police in Bindura are appealing for information which may aid investigations of a stock theft case which occurred on 21/07/21 at Chipadze Farm. The unknown suspects went to Chipadze Farm with a white omnibus and stole 51 goats belonging to 9 farmers. Anyone with information should contact any nearest Police Station,” posted the police on their Twitter page.

This is the second major goat theft crime reported after a woman in Beitbridge, Sarah Chauke is believed to have orchestrated the theft of over 150 goats worth $663 000 around Lutumba and Tshapfutshe areas, in Ward 5.

Chauke, of Juta village, is still at large, runs a bar at Lutumba Business Centre and is alleged to be the brains behind the stealing of goats that she would slaughter together with a cabal and smuggle the meat to South Africa where there is a ready market