LATEST: Toddler murderer arrested

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after he fatally struck a three-year-old toddler with an axe and stick.

Police in their twitter page said the incident occurred on August 17 in Shamva.

“On 17 August a Shamva man (39) was arrested for murder after he mercilessly struck a minor aged three-years-old several times on the head with an axe and a stick. The ZRP urges members of the public to cherish the sanctity of human life.

“In another incident a Mwenezi man, aged 22, has been arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chimwamakororo Village on 12 August,” said the police.

In another case, on August 22 police recovered two bodies of newly born babies which were wrapped in a black plastic bag at Corner First Street and Jason Moyo, Harare. The police said the bodies were found by a recycle plastic worker in a bin. Investigations are underway. – @DubeMatutu