Breaking News
Zimra busts fuel transit fraud scam

Zimra busts fuel transit fraud scam

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: Ziscosteel asset audit nears completion

27 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Ziscosteel asset audit nears completion Ziscosteel

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE ongoing asset forensic audit at the defunct steel giant, Ziscosteel, is nearing completion with most of the assets having been accounted for, the company’s public relations manager, Ms Patricia Muzenda, has said.

The Government embarked on a forensic audit at the defunct steel company to ascertain the losses at the amid reports of looting of assets by a well-orchestrated group comprising of former employees and security guards.

“Most assets have been identified through an asset audit that was recently carried out and the assets register is being updated accordingly,” said Ms Muzenda in a statement.

“The issue of security at the plant has been addressed through the number of security personnel and providing them with proper uniforms and equipment such as motor cycles for patrolling around premises and firearms. 

“As a result of cases and theft and vandalism of equipment have significantly reduced over the last six months.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting