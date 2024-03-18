Lee McHoney set to drop new single after sabbatical

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

VERSATILE artiste Lee McHoney is poised to mark her return from a musical sabbatical with the highly anticipated release of a new single on Wednesday.

Titled Meet Again, the song is a teaser to an EP that she is eyeing to release before the end of the month.

As a multifaceted artiste, Lee McHoney is embracing the opportunity to reconnect with her music fans in a month dedicated to celebrating and honouring women’s contributions to society.

She described the track as infused with themes of love, and one which also reflects her journey after taking a sabbatical.

“I’m excited to announce the upcoming release of my new track titled Meet Again produced by Nyasha Timbe. This song captures the essence of two individuals who crossed paths once, holding onto the hope of meeting again due to the profound connection they shared. Furthermore, I’m thrilled to unveil a five-track EP project scheduled for release by the end of March.

Meet Again, which serves as the lead single of the EP, will première alongside its music video on March 20, and will be available on YouTube and various online platforms,” said McHoney.

“The EP I’m preparing to release features an Afro-fusion sound, catering to a diverse audience ranging from Afro-trap to Afro-pop enthusiasts. It’s been a collaborative effort with producers from across Zimbabwe, including Take Fizzo of Chamhembe.”

She indicated that during her break, she dedicated her time to honing her skills in acting, alongside her musical pursuits.

“I’ve been relatively quiet on the music front, as I delved into various other projects. Alongside my musical endeavours, I’ve ventured into acting, starring in the upcoming series City of Queens which will be out soon. Additionally, I’ve been creating comedy skits to keep my fans entertained while I craft new music,” explained McHoney.

With her diverse talents and dedication to honing her craft, McHoney is sure to make a splash with her new music release. Fans can look forward to a unique blend of Afro-fusion sounds and themes of love in her upcoming single and EP. — @mthabisi_mthire