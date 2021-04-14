Lip-reading masks relieve sign language users

Some of the people with disability who benefitted from lip-reading masks donation and Covid-19 education in Victoria Falls

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

PEOPLE with disability in Victoria Falls got a shot in the arm when Harare Sign Language and Interpretation Association donated lip-reading masks so they are able to communicate effectively.

Lip-reading masks have a transparent portion on the mouth so one is able to read speakers’ lips in a conversation.

The lockdown period has been characterised by wearing of masks among other precautionary measures against Covid-19 and this has been a challenge for hearing and speech impaired people who rely on sign language.

Scores of people with various kinds of disability attended a training workshop at a local lodge here last week, where they were given health information on how to prevent spread of coronavirus, Covid-19 test procedures and importance of vaccinating against the pandemic.

Mr Everest Moyo, a mental health nurse from Victoria Falls Hospital led the health information dissemination.

Victoria Falls mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini handed over the masks following the donation by the Harare-based association.

Cllr Dlamini pledged council support for people with disability.

“We are elated that there are people out there willing to help disabled people. The council has also included you in a list of stakeholders and you now have representatives so you should continue working with council for more assistance as an organisation and not individuals.

“We have a deliberate policy where disabled people will receive two percent of housing stands whenever we release some. Once stands are ready for allocation, information will be passed through your structures as we acknowledge that disability is not inability,” he said.

The people with disability complained that they were being side-lined from employment opportunities.

“Some people despise disabled persons and we are denied job opportunities yet we have to provide for our children who also have to go to school,” said Mrs Sithandazile Hlabangana, a member of the Victoria Falls Deaf Trust.

Another Trust member Mr Edius Mandikure pleaded with Government to come up with initiatives to ensure people with disability have access to key information and opportunities in the economy.

Chairperson of the Trust, Mr Valentine Nyoni who is a sign language interpreter said life has been difficult for people with disability during the lockdown as he offered to voluntarily assist Government provide interpretation services at public institutions.

He commended various stakeholders that have been helping people with disability through the Victoria Falls Covid-19 task force.

“We need to be united as people with disabilities so that we are able to advocate from one corner. We appeal to Government to deploy sign language interpreters to institutions like schools and hospitals to help people with such challenges,” he said.

Matabeleland North Affirmative Action Group chairperson Mr Tonderai Mutasa implored Government to introduce sign language at all learning institutions for the benefit of speech and hearing-impaired citizens. He challenged people with disability to have self-confidence and embrace opportunities availed by Government. — @NyikaLingani