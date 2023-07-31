Live blog- President commisions historic mine in Binga #Vision 2030

IT is a historic moment for Binga District today as President Mnangagwa commissions the new Muchesu Coal Mine project, a game-changing investment being undertaken by a British investor, Contango Holdings, which is expected to create massive job opportunities for locals.

A strategic coal asset in Southern Africa with over 2,6 billion tonnes of coking and thermal coal, the Muchesu Coal investment comes at a time when the Government under the Second Republic is taking deliberate steps to develop Binga in line with the devolution agenda, which aims to ensure inclusive development across the country.

President Mnangagwa will lead the commissioning of the project, which amplifies the broader transformation of Binga and the entire Matabeleland North province in line with the philosophy of ensuring that “no one and no place is left behind” in terms of development.

Through exploiting its huge untapped coal deposits, Binga, which shares the borders with Hwange, Lupane, and Gokwe districts, is primed to leapfrog development and increase its contribution to the mainstream economy through enhanced economic activities covering mainly tourism, mining, fishing and agriculture

10:53 Some of the mine workers gathered at Muchesu mine ahead of its commissioning by President Mnangagwa

The mine is part of a number of milestone projects that have been embarked on in the Matabeleland North province under the Second Republic. The province is the hub for coal-to-energy value chain investments, which will unlock up to US$1 billion under the coal and hydrocarbons focus

Among the mining Ventures embarked on in the province include the Muchesu Coking Coal Mine, which the President will commission today, Dinison Colliery Coke plant, Kamativi Lithium Mine exploration and the Lupane Methane Gas Project

10:54 Muchesu Mine general manager Mr Jacques CorMack and the Minister of Local Government and Public works, Cde July Moyo awaiting the arrival of the President

President Mnangagwa is today in Binga where he will commission Muchesu Coking Coal Project. Muchesu mine belongs to London Alternative Investment (AIM) listed miner- Contango Holdings and is targeting to produce 20 000 tonnes of washed coking coal a month.

11:03 Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at Muchesu mine and now awaits to welcome President Mnangagwa together with Mat North Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo, Mines Minister Winston Chitando

11:10 PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived at Muchesu Coal Mine in Binga ahead of the official commissioning of the giant investment.

He was received by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, Local Government and Public Works minister, July Moyo, Minister of State Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, senior government officials, mine executives and Binga Local board officials

Upon arrival, President Mnangagwa went into a closed-door briefing. He is expected to tour the plant site.

11:55 President Mnangagwa has officially commissioned Muchesu Coal mine in Binga.

12:15 Mines and mining Development permanent secretary, Mr Pfungwa Kunaka kick starts the procedding by saying this is a momentous occasionas the commisioning was a long awaited ceremony.

He adds that the community of Binga will testify that the project will bring great benefits in the area of employment and upliftment of the district.

He concludes by saying this is the beginning of the project and the ministry values mineral beneficition.

12:25 Minister of State Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo says the province is proud to host President Mnangagwa and to bear witness to the commisioning of the mine.

Minister Moyo says the province has seen visible projects since President Mnangagwa came to power.

New investments has been set up.

Matabeleland North has great potential towards contributing to the attainment of the US$12 billion mining economy

12:29 Minister Moyo express his gratitude towards Muchesu Coal Mine management for entrusting its investments in the district.

He says its a true sign of strong private sector partnership with Government.

He adds that Matabeleland Province is contributing towards the attainment of Vision 2030 and goals set under the National Development Strategy 1.

12:32 Muchesu Coal mine chairman Mr Andy Mhlanga says President Mnangagwa has been supportive of the mines operations.4

He says the Second Republic reengagement strategy is bearing fruit by attracting quality investments.

Mr Mhlanga says the project has strong relationship with local leadership and the community.

He says to date, 20 families have been relocated.

He says Muchesu mines is transforming the economy trajectory of the district.

To date 60 people are employed but at its peak, 500 would be engaged.

12:43 Muchesu Coal Mine general manager Mr Jacques CorMack says the presence of President Mnangagwa is gratifying adding that it fosters economic growth.

He says mine workers have been working diligently towards setting up the mine.

The mine is a beacon of hope for the district, he says.

He says the mine will further contribute towards the develop of the country’s economy and positioning it as a key global player in the coal sector.

He concludes by thanking President Mnangagwa for his unwavering support towards the project.

He assures the community of uplifting their livelihood.

12:58 Mines and Mining Development Minister Mr Winston Chitando begins his address by saying the commissioning of the mine is a celebration of the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra.”

We are here celebrating the mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind”

We are moving towards an irreversible path of attaining Vision 2030.

We have a coal mine which is on course to be a massive venture catapulted by Government economic policies.

He says every Zimbabwean needs to support President Mnangagwa’s economic policies that will see every province enjoying the fruits of the country.

Minister Chitando says Muchesu mine has the largest drill coal resource in Zimbabwe.

The mine is poised to be a game changer in Zimbabwe and the benefits will transform the lives of the community.

13:07 Minister of Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Mr Pfungwa Kunaka takes to the podium

“This is a momentous occasion for Muchesu and the country at large. It is such projects that will see us reach our target of an upper-middle-class economy by the year 2030.”

He says the Muchesu mine project will contribute US$1 Billion by year-end.

13:13 Vice President Dr Chiwenga says Binga walks tall and proud by addition of the huge investment.

He says the occasion comes a few weeks after the opening of Prospects Lithium adding that the events are key in attaining an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

He says it is not that the resources were created a few years ago but it’s because of God’s anointed son (President Mnangagwa) to lead Zimbabwe that the country is benefiting from the natural resources.

He says the entire country must be grateful and support President Mnangagwa who has brought key milestones.

The investment by Contango is a culmination of the re-engagement efforts spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, he says.

The commissioning of the mine is a huge leap by the Government towards attaining a US$12 billion mining economy by year-end.

He says President Mnangagwa has excelled beyond expectations and his leaser6is unquestionably.

The number of projects at various stages require President Mnangagwa’s leadership and come 23 August, the entire country must vote for him.

He adds that President Mnangagwa is a man of peace

13:17 Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo takes to the podium to give welcome remarks.

“We are proud to host you, Your Excellency here in Binga, Matabeleland North province. As a province, we have seen impressive growth in the coal mining industry. We have witnessed the commissioning of Dinison coke mine and today we commission another project. Matabeleland North has a huge potential in contributing to the US$12 Billion target that has been set for the mining industry.”

13:18 We are proud to be in a province with a number of minerals inclusive tin, timber and lithium to mention but a few. It is from this basket that we are confident that US$12 billion target is possible

13:22 We appreciate the mining sector as it assists us to thrive in the goals set through Vision 2030

13:23 Cde Moyo concludes his welcome remarks

13:33 VP Chiwenga has invited President Mnangagwa to address the gathering

13:37 President Mnangagwa now takes to the podium



13:38 This project is not only transformational for the community of Binga but Zimbabwe as a whole. The confidence shown by investors in the progressive policies of the Government shows that indeed Zimbabwe is Open for Business.

It is pleasing that the company that invested here is from the UK despite the country putting us under sanctions. When we took Farms from them, they were angry and imposed sanctions, but because they want our money and resources they are coming back

13:39 We are happy that we are going to get a lot of benefits from this project

As we are aware, Zim is endowed with vast coal and coke reserves. The Muchesu bed has over 2.6 billion tonnes of coal. Every month this mine will be taking out 10 000 tonnes of coke and 10 000 tonnes of coal

13:42 Both coal and coke from this venture will contribute to increased coal receipts we are going to get money from the West because they want our resources so they will have to pay

13:39 The coal industry remains critical to the country’s thermal electricity sector from this coal we are going to produce electricity which will also benefit our nation.

As Zimbabwe, we will continue to use our resources so that we become self-sufficient in electricity

13:40 As we grow our economy and modernise our country, coal and electricity are necessary and we have the resources to achieve this

13:41 From coal, we will proceed to produce petrol chemicals which we have been sitting on and now the Almighty has made it possible that we now get returns from these resources and develop

13:43 Our people must be empowered no one and no place must be left behind from these, our resource

14:15 Local Coke production has increased by 327 percent.

In 2020 our coke exports were US$22 million in 2022 we are now US$ 166 million.

Muchesu has invested US$20 million.

I have told the mine management that as they get the money they must not forget the communities so as Muchesu mine gets fatter the chief and his people must also benefit and have their lives changed.

I am not only talking to Muchesu Mine but I am talking to all the mining companies in the country that they should plough back into the communities they operate from

I call upon Muchesu Mine to support the schools and clinics around here so that they also feel the growth brought about by this mine

I am happy that the mine employs 65 percent from the local community.

As govt we will continue to support foreign companies to invest in Zimbabwe but a view of adhering to our policies which are mainly based on them ploughing back to the communities

I must assure investors that Zimbabwe is Open for Business

Muchesu has said they will build a railway line from here to Kwekwe. Besides that, they are going to produce electricity, which will benefit this country.

They have also agreed to build good roads in this area and again I say congratulations on this

VP Chiwenga mentioned that we are not just commissioning the plant but we are also talking about our country and the upcoming elections.

Next month we are going to have harmonised elections.

All this development in Zimbabwe from Mutare to Plumtree from kariba to Beitbridge, we leave no one and no place behind under the Second Republic.

If you look at how Binga has transformed in the past two and a half years, then you will agree with me that Zanu-PF leaves no one behind.

What more would you want with all this evident development

Other small political parties talk and talk.

Zanu-PF does not talk, it does. What do you want, to talk or to do?

The policies of Zanu-PF have brought the investments we see today.

14:16 I know that all these years the government of the day did not pay much attention to Binga, this has now changed.

No place or no one will be left behind unless you as an individual you would want to stay behind.

We give free farming inputs for you to have food security at the household level.

We are building clinics throughout the country so that people do not travel long distances

We want peace.

Peace in this country, before, during and after the elections.

We reject violence.

If CCC burns houses in Shurugwi we don’t want that.

I have instructed the police to track them down and they tell us who told them to burn the houses, then we also ask those that sent them who they got those instructions from. Is it from another master?

We must reject those parties that cause division and suffering among our people.

The Lord blesses people who maintain peace

The President congratulates Mucheso Coal Mine for its success to date, assuring them that they have the full support of the Government

President Mnangagwa says he brought with him 90 tonnes of mealie meal saying this is a thank you for the love the people of Binga have shown him.

The President declares the mine officially commissioned as he ends his address