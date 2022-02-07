Local artiste coins new genre, isvevane

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL artiste Obzinto Makhafula (real name Nqobizitha Bhekumuzi Ncube) wants to take his new genre, isvevane, to greater heights.

In recent history, artistes have been coining new genres to demarcate their sound from what is already offered by other artistes.

In an interview, Obzinto Makhafula said his genre is a fusion of mbaqanga and rap.

“Isvevane is a little bit similar to mbaqanga but with a twist as I’m incorporating rap into it.

It’s a new and different sound really,” said Makhafula.

The 39-year-old, who is also a choreographer, underscored the need for artistes to constantly evolve with the times so as to stay relevant.

“Back in the day, mbaqanga was the in-thing as we listened to the likes of Soul Brothers and Imtshotshovu, but since then, different genres have emerged and the invention of isvevane was to answer that call to change.

“In America, we have seen Ne-Yo introducing his genre, the Ne-Yo Soul.

If they can do it in America, why can’t we?” he quizzed.

The Maqondana singer is signed under Rock Up Studios where Nashville is recording his upcoming album titled Impande.

Inspired by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the late Achuzi member Unity, Mjox, Madlela Skhobokhoba and Khuxxman, the artiste said his mission for 2022 is to take the isvevane sound to new and greater heights as he continues his two decades journey in music.

His first single, After some time, was released in 2000 before he joined a group called Mafinkop which released Ekasi sesfuna abantwana.

The Entumbane resident was also a part of a Bollywood dance crew called Anaravata Dance Institute for a decade and performed at the 2010 Fifa World Cup Opening Ceremony in South Africa.

He released his debut album titled Ungumunt’onjani which was produced by the late Joe Maseko at the House of Rising Sound.

– @eMKlass_49.