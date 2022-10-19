Local is super lekker . . . Spring Fiesta lives up to billing

Mthabisi Tshuma/Brandon Moyo

On a day that big names in South Africa’s music industry, Big Zulu and Oskido staged shows in Bulawayo, artistes from the city were not deterred as they held the Spring Fiesta Festival on Saturday, pulled out crowds and made sure attendees had a spectacular time.

Headlined by MJ Sings, the “Prince of Soul” managed to bring his A-game and used the opportunity to give revellers a taste of what they can expect in his upcoming album.

The show which was held at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo car park saw scores of local music lovers grace the event that was supported by top local acts that included Qeqe, Novuyo Seagirl, comedian Ntando, and Junior Garnet among others. More performances came from DJ Skaiva, Kyla Blac, Noluntu J, Khwezi, Ntu2kay and DJ Sida.

All the supporting acts pulled out performances for the ages with Khwezi coming out with a unique performance where his hands were tied up by chains mimicking a prisoner as, according to him, “he had just come out from serving a prison sentence.”

Noluntu J, clad in a red overall, brought the pantsula vibe to the show with her song Moko, clearly resembling her character.

The show was made special by the presence of MJ Sings’ father and nephew who came to support their blood. The moment was heart-touching as they were introduced on stage. The singer ended the show by performing the hit song, Koloi which had everyone up on their feet.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, MJ Sings told Chronicle Showbiz that he was overwhelmed by the support he received from the people of Bulawayo.

“We were so overwhelmed by the support that we got from the people. We’ve always believed that there’s support in the city and our main motto was ‘Let’s change the narrative’. Many people were advising us to postpone the event, but I told the team to proceed because I believed Bulawayo creatives could deliver up-to-par performances,” said MJ Sings.

Dab Three events director Archford Hadebe said it is pleasing to see that these kinds of shows which are solely local are now being appreciated by audiences who are willing to fork out their money.

“Now the hall is in the court of investors to come on board and make these shows grow bigger,” said Hadebe.

Said Noluntu J: “The Spring Fiesta was amazing. I’m happy with the fact that people are learning to pay and support local artistes.”