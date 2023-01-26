Love and money discussion on cards . . . as Valentine’s Day draws closer

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THAT time of the year when lovers celebrate their union by spoiling each other with gifts and money has come and topical is the relation of love and money.

To tackle this hot topic, financial expert Sharon Lindelwa is set to hold a discussion dubbed “Love and Money” at Roasted Bean on February 11.

Lindelwa said the conversation comes as there is no better way to start the year than being moneywise with loved ones.

“As The Financial Grind (TFG), we’re all about financial literacy and management and in the month of love, we want to do something that complements the mood the TFG way, hence the Love and money lunch.

“Love is broad, and in that context, people are free to come alone or with whosoever. It can be a friend, sister, brother, or lover. Money is a major conflict causer in relationships, therefore having a conversation around such issues helps improve relationships.

“Basically, there’s a need to maintain a good balance between love and money,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire