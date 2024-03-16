Loziba Festival celebrates all things women at Byo Theatre tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Loziba Festival is set to roar to life tonight as the event continues with its thrust of uplifting young female artistes and all young women across sectors.

The festival has scaled down this year as the event is being held for one day in an event dubbed The Fringe Show.

It will be held at Bulawayo Theatre where theatre, poetry, dance and music will be the order of the night. An array of female artistes will take to the stage and these include Sindi, Loloe, Aufait, Unathi, maDue, Cebo Ncube, Aejay August, Stewie Le Savage and Rainbow Theatre Group among others.

Tarie Eva and Thabaa are expected to take care of business on the floor once the event starts at 4.30pm.

The Loziba festival is a non-profit annual festival organised by the Loziba Movement as a flagship project of Youth for Innovation Trust (YIT).

YIT director Thando Gwinji said the festival is organised for the good of the community and seeks to empower women in art.

“The Loziba festival draws its inspiration from the greatest Queen in Ndebele history. In the past as the Loziba Movement it has empowered a number of young women in art by giving them a stage to present their art, create new content, establish an online presence, market their craft, and push gender equality and social justice narratives through live performances.

“The movement is premised around facilitating the empowerment of young women in art throughout the year but prides itself on the celebration of these artists through the Women’s Month in line with the international themes and this year’s theme is: Count Her in: Accelerating Gender Equality through Economic Empowerment. As a result, we are looking to celebrate women in fashion, dance, music, theatre plays and poetry and encourage collaborations across all art forms and genres. Our stage will thus be a collection of different art forms meant to showcase the beauty of unity in arts,” said Gwinji.@mthabisi_mthire