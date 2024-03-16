Zifa Southern Region clubs invade rural Mat South

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Mawabeni

IT is a hive of activity at Mawabeni Grounds in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South where four teams from Bulawayo, Gwanda and hosts business centre are squaring off in a season preparatory tournament today.

The four teams are Adachi and Bosso90 who are both playing in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League, Super Strikers from Gwanda and hosts Mawabeni who are in the Zifa Southern Region Division 2 A League.

The tournament is being used by teams to assess their strength both tactically and physically while working on combinations of new and old players.

Speaking to Highlanders legend, Peter Captain Oxo Nkomo, who is now with Adachi, coached by another Bosso legend, Johannes Ngodzo, the tournament, besides providing them with much needed preparations for the grueling season, will be a perfect place to scout for raw and untapped talent.

Lisa Mangena, acting chairlady for Super Strikers said they are using the tournament to gauge their state of preparedness.

“The season is about to start so we want to see how prepared we are, playing against Division One opponents and our league rivals,” she said.