Loziba Festival soldiers on after false start

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

WOMEN in arts movement, Loziba Festival, has vowed to soldier on in its programmes for the coming days after the official launch was disrupted by police on Sunday.

The official launch took place at Luveve koChigumira and was to be closed off by the police just after 4.30pm for unclear reasons with organises citing that they had done all the necessary arrangements to host the event.

Reports coming through suggest that the neighbouring community complained of noise, a fate which also affected the Big Boys Summer Party a fortnight ago. Such actions have drastically destroyed the existence of the creative sector and crippled its growth and need to be attended to urgently.

At Luveve KoChigumira, artistes who had performed were Noluntu J, Lady P, Chichi The Poet and Racheal Voko before the show was closed with police apparently confiscating the PA system.

The festival is running under the theme “Gender Equality for A Sustainable Tomorrow and the event is an all-female multi-disciplinary arts festival that is meant to uplift young female artistes in the Matabeleland region.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, YIT director Thando Gwinji who spearheads the running of the Loziba Festival said the closure of the official launch was a violation of an all-female arts movement in a month when the world is celebrating and appreciating women.

“The official launch failed to materialise fully as police closed the show within the stipulated time that we had set and such is very bad for the arts industry, especially female creatives whom the festival is about.

“Nonetheless, we’re continuing with our plans as our aim is to ensure the talent within our female acts is seen out there,” said Gwinji.

Loziba Festival media officer Senelani Ndlovu said on Monday they managed to successfully host the film screening where the Ikasi The Hood short film was premiered. The focus was on actresses who are based in Nkulumane and Nketa and the film themes included that of service delivery in terms of water sanitation, unemployment of qualified youths and also drugs abuse.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) we continued with our plans and held a workshop running under the banner “Where is The Money?” where Cleo Dube of National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation representative and Womens Bank representative were presenting.

“Of focus was the issue of grants for artistes which were stopped years back and it is our hope that they return back,” said Ndlovu.

Today, a spoken word show named A Few Words will be held from 3pm at Jazz Cafe, the venue having been changed from Carne Casa.

Two events will be held tomorrow, a fashion show called A Walk in Her Shoes and a hair expo named Inwele Zomuntu Omnyama that will take place at NGZ from 2pm.

Friday night will see the festival heading to Gwanda where it will be headlined by Pamella. The show will coincide with one that will be held at Carne Casa and headlined by the pint-sized songstress Novuyo Seagirl. All shows have been dubbed One Woman Shows.

On Saturday, the festival will wrap up with a music festival at a venue yet to be announced. – @mthabisi_mthire