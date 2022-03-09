SPONSORED: Valuable advice from outstanding women: Breaking the bias in the entrepreneurship arena

The Chronicle

Old Mutual’s Eight2Five initiative is a programme focusing on creating a modern, professional, and energetic work environment to stimulate the creativity and productivity of entrepreneurial businesses and their teams!

The Value Creation Challenge (#VCCzw) is a nationwide opportunity supported by Eight2Five powered by Old Mutual Zimbabwe in partnership with the British Council in Zimbabwe, aimed at supporting businesses and ideas that provide innovative and sustainable solutions to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic challenges.

Click here for valuable advice from some of Zimbabwe’s successful young women.

