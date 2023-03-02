Lulu’s Masitaoka beaten by Eleven Angels

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu coached Masitaoka Football Club blew an opportunity to move into the top four of the Botswana Premier Soccer League table as they were stumbled to a 3-2 home defeat by Eleven Angels at Molepolole Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Masitaoka remained glued in fifth place with 28 points from 17 games and could have dislodged former champions Township Rollers from position four had they won against Eleven Angels.

Mpofu’s side had done well to fight back into the game after going to halftime trailing 2-0, the goals by Eric Ookame and Mompati Mbidzo for Eleven Angels. Masitaoka pulled one back in the 59th minute through Ambrosius Amseb before Agang Enosa equalised four minutes later.

Ookame then completed his brace in the 72nd minute, a goal that made sure that Eleven Angels completed a double over Masitaoka who they edged 1-0 in the reverse fixture. The win lifted Eleven Angels a place up the ladder to position nine with 22 points.

Despite losing the encounter, the former Highlanders was happy with his youngsters’ fight back and is hoping for better fortunes when they play host to Sua Flamingoes on Saturday.

“We had a bad start, did well to come back and just a lapse of concentration cost us at least a point. I must say these youngsters really put in a good shift, something that I’m proud of despite the defeat. We just have to lift their spirits, keep encouraging them so that they become better with each game.

“We face Sua Flamingoes on Saturday, it’s a tricky game but I’m hoping my boys will be ready to give a strong fight,” said Mpofu.

Sua Flamingoes, on position eight with 22 points is home to Zimbabwean quintet of Tendai Nyamusi, Dominic Chungwa, Mcebisi Moyo, Rodi Sibanda and Cleopas Dube. [email protected]