Luna Park to run for three days

Chronicle Online Reporter

THE Luna Park, Zimbabwe’s most iconic amusement park, which has returned to the southern region after a two-year absence will run for three days, starting today.

The favourite of many children during the ZITF week, will be stationed at Matopos Sailing Club, 34 kilometres away from Bulawayo.

Morden Magnet Investments (MMI), founder and director, Philip Phiri said the amusement park will operate this weekend and on Monday.

“Monday is a public holiday so we will take advantage of the Workers’ Day to entertain those who will fail to be with us over the weekend. The train will be there, the boats will be there and the big wheel.

“This year’s event will be unique because we will have canoeing and speedboating for adults as well. The activities won’t be strictly for children,” said Phiri.

Entry is going to be US$5 for adults and US$2 for children. Activities will cost between US$1 to US$3.