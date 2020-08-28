M Killer crowned Frosty Bars fastest rapper

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING rapper M Killer has been crowned the ultimate winner for the Frosty Bars fastest rapper competition.

The rapper outshone fellow rappers Dough Major and 9x Neo and walked away with US$1 000 at an event that was organised by – FoodIcon, Mukukuzvi and Mashroom Media.

M Killer also got a recording deal with DJ Tamuka’s Mushroom Media.

Commenting on his victory, M Killer said: “I’m very happy I got to win the Frosty Bars challenge. I’m also glad I got the opportunity to listen to some dope rappers who were part of the challenge and I’m looking forward to working with some of them.”

He said he cannot wait to share his talent with the world. – @mthabisi_mthire.