Madlela, Blessing Shumba for Byo crusade

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA musician Madlela Skhobokhobo, gospel musicians Blessing Shumba and Chelsea Mguni are set to shut down a New Revelation Ministries church crusade that will be held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo’s Pelandaba suburb on Saturday.

The church crusade being hosted by Chitungwiza’s Prophet Miracle Paul has been dubbed Abraham’s Tent and is expected to kick off at 8AM.

Abraham’s Tent spokesperson Abel Mtambirwa said all was set for the crusade which will be filled with miracles.

“It’s a crusade that will be filled with miracles. The root of people’s problems will be revealed in a marquee called Abrahams Tent. Once you enter, let’s say you’re sick, you’ll see what’s causing your sickness; or you have bad luck, you’ll see it there through a spiritual television,” said Mtambirwa.

He said they were holding the crusade in Bulawayo for the first time due to calls from people in the city.

“There are a lot of people from Bulawayo who attend our Chitungwiza church weekly and they’ve always asked us to come and do a crusade in their city so we decided that instead of them travelling weekly to the church, we come to them.”

Madlela Skhobokhobo, Mtambirwa said had been included on the programme because congregants love his music.

“There were some people who asked for Madlela to be part of the line-up. This is because they love his music and performance. Unfortunately, they can’t attend his shows as families because he usually plays at night or in nightclubs so they requested us to have him at the crusade,” said Mtambirwa.

Madlela Skhobokhobo who is billed to perform in the afternoon said he was ready to entertain church goers.

Explaining his performance at a church event, the Ngamnanka uSaMamoe hit-maker said: “I’m an entertainer and everyone can access our services, as long as they are not doing anything illegal. Our duty there (crusade) will be to entertain their members, some who I’m sure might be our fans as well.”