Madlela Skhobokhobo appointed Ekhaya brand ambassador

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA music muso and comedian Madlela Skhobokhobo has landed yet another brand ambassadorial role after he was on Wednesday unveiled as the face of Ekhaya Fast Foods.

The musician now boasts of three ambassadorial roles with the other two being for Global Water Drillers and Oasis Furniture and Hardware.

Madlela Skhobokhobo has managed to use the brand ambassador roles to develop communities with the recent action being facilitating mealie meal donation to Entembeni People’s Home.

Ekhaya Fast Foods management said they chose Madlela Skhobokhobo because of his popularity and also as a way of supporting the creative sector.

“Madlela Skhobokhobo is a man who is known beyond borders and as a company that is fast growing, we saw the need for him to join our team.

“This act is also a corporate social responsibility strategy for us where we are supporting the arts industry who play a critical role in developing societies for the better good,” said the management.

The fast-food company has three outlets in Bulawayo that employs 80 people and will be opening another outlet in Zvishavane in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the role of being the company’s brand ambassador, Madlela Skhobokhobo said: “I am humbled to be part of the Ekhaya team and this to me shows that companies have trust in us pushing their brands.

“What we seek to do is to bring more visibility to the brand Ekhaya and support the loyal customers,” he said.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said his fans should expect more short films and music as he is fine tuning on productions, he did last year.