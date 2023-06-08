“Madzibaba” impersonates police officer, robs sex worker

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Two Bulawayo men demanded a bribe from a commercial sex worker and later on robbed her of US$25 after they impersonated themselves as police officers.

One of them, only known as Madzibaba is on the run while the other William Robert Mpofu has been arrested for the crime, according to the Police’s Twitter page.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested William Robert Mpofu (35) in connection with impersonating a police officer in which the suspect and his accomplice, only identified as Madzibaba, approached a commercial sex worker and identified themselves as police officers.

“The suspects demanded a bribe from the victim before stealing US$25.00 which was in the victim’s bra. The arrest led to the recovery of handcuffs.”