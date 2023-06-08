Woman found dead near primary school

Online Reporter

A woman was found dead and indications are that she was raped with police asking for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The woman was found lifeless in the early hours of Wednesday in Harare, according to the Police’s Twitter page.

“ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Jannet Magombo (52) was found dead on 07/06/23 at around 0600hours along Zambezi Road near Glenview 9 Primary School.

“The victim is suspected to have been raped before being murdered by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”