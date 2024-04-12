Mahii joins Arenel

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ARDENT football follower Bheka “Mahii” Sibanda has landed the vice chairman post at top-flight league debutants Arenel Movers.

Mahii, as Sibanda is popularly known, is a life member at Highlanders and was in the running for the position of a committee member at the club elections earlier in the year but eventually lost to Kindman Ndlovu.

Sibanda who attends matches and shows support to every team based in Bulawayo has since been approached to join the league debutants and has taken up the offer.

“Most people may know me from Highlanders but I am someone who has football at heart. I have made it a habit to support every Bulawayo team over the years. When these guys (Arenel) came in to say they would love to work with me. I could not turn them down as l feel l can add value to what they want to achieve. Being the football person that l am, l feel honoured to be part of this project. I offer commitment, flexibility and humility in trying to add value to the team. I am a unifier in words and deeds and l hope to play a big role in taking the vision of this club forward,” said Sibanda.

He says he hopes to use his links in the field of business to find sponsors and partners to help the club.

“I believe from my experience as a businessman and also sharing ideas with other members of the executive committee we can be able to unlock some financial doors for the club. I believe the answer to growth is always financial wellness,” said Sibanda.

Arenel has had its fair share of financial problems leading to their promotion to the Premiership. The storm appears to have settled, at least for now. So far, the club has partnered with Genesis Sport as their kit sponsor which is a positive.

The team has had a decent start to the league having registered one win, three draws and one defeat in the five games.

In their ranks, Arenel has the likes of Moses Jackson, speedy Timothy January, goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya and ex-Talen Vision striker Grey Kufandada.

On Sunday, the Farai Tawachera-coached side will welcome former champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium.

