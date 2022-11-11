Majesa Academy player secures scholarship to the UK

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LOCAL football talent continues to attract academies in Europe, with the latest affirmation to this being Majesa Academy star Prosper “Kante” Padera who has obtained a full scholarship at Brooke House College in Leicestershire, England.

The 16-year-old Padera made waves when he was named Player of the Tournament during the Marvelous Nakamba Tournament earlier this year. Football analysts who have watched the youngster going through his paces, say he is one of the country’s brightest prospects.

Padera is a gifted defensive linkman whose diminutive stature and speed make him a dynamic midfielder, attributes that any caoch would pay to have in their team.

His stint in England presents a him a rare opportunity to develop under top level conditions.

Majesa, the Mutare based academy that groomed the footballer has been growing in leaps and bounds and this latest deal with an English academy has brought in the much-needed motivation.

The academy’s co-director Charles Chave said they pride in giving players a chance to better their game.

The other director is academy coach Samson Kabwe.

“Prosper is going to England on a college scholarship. He will be able to study while also pursuing his football career. As an academy this is what we pride ourselves in,” said Chave.

“We desire to see more of our players going this same route as we aim at not only becoming a top football academy in the country but transforming the lives of the youth in the country. Prosper will be attending school whilst he awaits for professional procedures January next year,” he said.

Majesa, who are coached by former Motor Action star Kabwe, are now ranked as one of the best academies in the country.

Upon its formation, the academy set high standards of professional junior football management

As the only formally registered football academy in Mutare back then, Majesa turned Mutare Sports Club into a platform to harness football talent for primary and secondary school-going youngsters in the eastern border city.

