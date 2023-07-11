Major blast furnace progress at Manhize steel project

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

SIGNIFICANT progress is being registered in the construction of the massive US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in the Manhize area of Chirumanzu District in the Midlands province where major works in establishing the giant blast furnace are being implemented in line with set deadlines.

Now at 50 metres tall, 20 metres short of its intended height, the blast furnace is a major component of the project as the company races to kickstart production at least before the end of this year.

The giant integrated iron and steel plant is being constructed by Chinese investor, Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), and is envisaged to be one of the biggest in Africa.

The investment represents a huge stepping stone in Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

The world-class iron and steel plant would tap into a resource base that is estimated to last for 100 years and comprises a carbon and steel plant, an iron ore mine, and a ferrochrome plant, which will result in over 10 000 people benefiting through employment across value chains.

Disco public relations manager, Mr Joseph Shoko, said every day they are getting closer to their goal of fulfilling their dream of operationalizing one of Africa’s largest steel plants.

“All the superstructures are in place, they have been done and the main component, which is the blast furnace is now at 50 metres high,” he told Chronicle.

“When complete the blast furnace should be starting at 70 metres and this is a clear indication that we are on course or we are getting closer to the goal of becoming Africa’s largest steel plant,” said Mr Shoko.

“By the end of the year, we want to be producing steel at the plant and as we speak, we are now between 73 to 75 percent complete.” As Zimbabwe is positioning itself to be one of the biggest global iron and steel players, the World Steel Association, has projected that demand forecast for 2023 and 2024 is expected to rebound significantly with the manufacturing sector set to lead the recovery.

Commenting, Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries (ZIF) chief operations officer, Mr Dosman Mangisi, said Disco on its own will be the biggest foundry in the country and the centre for massive raw materials supply.

“As the ZIF, we are excited about the developments at Manhize. Every day there is some development taking place and we are sure they will meet the target of starting production,” he said.

“We have already engaged them for raw materials like ferro-chrome, pig iron, iron and steel, and coking coal once they start production.”

Mr Mangisi said Disco’s existence will bring the cost of doing business down as companies are currently importing iron and steel as well as other related products.

Disco is a subsidiary of Tsingshan Holdings, the world’s largest stainless-steel producer, and the steel plant was commissioned by President Mnangagwa last year, paving the way for construction works.

The President has said the project would also result in the construction of other enabling infrastructure including a dam, roads, railway track, power line, bridges, schools, health facilities, and modern houses.

Among other infrastructural development projects to come as a result of the Manhize steelworks, is the construction of a 50-kilometre railway line from Mvuma to the steel plant.

Disco has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government to undertake refurbishment and construction of a 1 000-km long railway system to provide a dedicated, reliable, uninterrupted, and efficient railway line to carry the company’s products for local and export-imports routes.

Disco is set to be one of Zesa’s biggest maximum-demand customers and is expected to consume 100MW in the initial phase, which will be ramped up to 500MW.

Zesa is constructing a 100-km electricity transmission line from Sherwood sub-station in Kwekwe to Manhize steel plant. The scope of work involves the construction of a high voltage 330KV power line and two 175MVA substations to power the giant steel company.

Already, buildings have emerged out of thick forests, where staff houses, warehouses, and a cement mixing plant are nearing completion.

Equipped with a 1.5km-by-600-meter carbon and steel plant, an iron ore mine, and a ferrochrome plant, the project will have a capacity of 1,2 million tonnes a year, which requires 500 000 metric tonnes per year of ferrochrome.

Disco will also need a million metric tonnes of coke per year and the company plans to bring this coke from its venture Dinson Colliery in Hwange.

Following the closure of Zisco in 2008, the country has reportedly been spending up to US$1 billion annually importing iron and steel-related products.

Last July, Disco announced that it was scouting for local and export markets for its products ahead of production. Locally and in foreign markets, the company has signed agreements with off-takers in the iron and engineering industry as well as the foundry industry.

The Chinese firm says it has been overwhelmed by inquiries for its products from local and foreign markets.