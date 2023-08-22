Major supermarkets now accept EcoCash USD payments

Business Writer

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money platform, EcoCash says major supermarkets including those in Bulawayo are now accepting payments from the EcoCash US dollar wallet platform.

Mobile payments platform users can also now buy their Zesa tokens and pay for city parking using their USD wallet.

“Customers can now conveniently use their USD wallet to pay for their groceries at PicknPay, OK, Bon Marche, OK Mart, Spar, and Choppies supermarkets across the country.

“They can also buy using their EcoCash USD wallet at any Greens Supermarket in the Bulawayo region, as well as at Pote Supermarkets in Midlands,” EcoCash said.

“It’s about the convenience all round, the guaranteed safety and the secure transacting environment, that is why we are so excited about this collaboration with the retailer.”

The development comes at a time that demand for USD payments is growing in the local market.

The EcoCash USD wallet allows EcoCash users to send and receive money and make US dollar payments for goods and services.

To use the wallet to pay for goods and services at supermarkets, customers need to select the EcoCash option at the checkout counter.

The amount will then be deducted from their USD wallet.

The payments can also be made through thousands of CBZ and CABS point-of-sale machines countrywide.

In addition to the convenience of paying using the EcoCash USD wallet, EcoCash is also offering USD a 10 percent discount on all airtime purchases done via the EcoCash USD wallet.

EcoCash customers have welcomed the development as they appreciate the convenience and benefits.

“I am so glad that EcoCash integrated its USD wallet with supermarkets,” said Enia Maganiza, an EcoCash customer in Gweru.

It is so much easier and safer to use my EcoCash wallet to pay for groceries than to carry cash around. And it’s more secure, too,” she added.

Since its introduction to the Zimbabwean market in 2011, EcoCash has become the preferred way of making payments across the country, both for the banked and the unbanked, due to its safety and unmatched convenience.

The platform also provides financial services to millions of people who have mobile phones, but do not have bank accounts, or only have limited access to banking services.