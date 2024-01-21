Mamozi spreads wings abroad

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

CZECH REPUBLIC based musician and dancer Mamozi is doing Zimbabwe proud abroad as he has created a number of avenues for use of his skills in a foreign land.

The artiste who was in the country during the festive period had a chat with Chronicle Showbiz and he expressed how the past year was fruitful with 2024 already following suit.

“2023 has been an amazing year for me here in Europe. I worked with a lot of different people young and old and as a versatile artiste I managed to create new avenues in Austria, Germany and Czech Republic.

“I am already preparing the 2024 Safari Dvur festival programme and the biggest dance workshops at the Biggest Afrika tage festival in Vienna. My music is soundtracking at Zoo Dvur Kralove for the visitors around the world,” said Mamozi.

He said his fans should gear up for fresh projects on which he worked with his fellow countrymen during his visit.

“My visit in Zimbabwe was amazing apart from work I had a lovely time with my family and friends. I miss it already because the weather this side is something else but a man has to hustle.

“My fans should look out for a new project I did with Iyasa and Msistozz mfanafuthi and a collaboration I was invited to by Mawiza thus I can safely say keep your ear on the ground,” said Mamozi.

@mthabisi_mthire