Man (24) sentenced to five years in prison for attempted murder

Ashley Phiri, Online Reporter

A FILABUSI man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempted murder after he stabbed another with a knife exposing his intestines during a Christmas party.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) , the man, Sanele Ncube (24) of Filabusi in Matabeleland South province, was arraigned before the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court facing attempted murder charges.

“On the 26th of December 2023 at around 0030 hours the accused person and the complainant were celebrating at a local homestead. The accused person who was now drunk became riotous threatening to assault some people at the gathering. The complainant tried to calm the accused person. This offended him and he pulled a knife out from his pocket and stabbed the complainant once in the stomach,” said the NPAZ.

After the attack, it is reported that the victim was injured such that the intestines were protruding out of the stomach.

“The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person. The accused person was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.”