Man found stabbed to death at Entumbane house
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
A BULAWAYO man was found dead with two stab wounds on the chest.
In a statement, police said Munyaradzi Musango (46) was found on 28 March 2024 at a house in Entumbane.
Police appealed for information that may help with the investigation of this case.
“ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Munyaradzi Masango (46) was found dead with two stab wounds on the chest at a house in Entumbane on 28/03/24. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.
Comments