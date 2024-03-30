Man found stabbed to death at Entumbane house

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A BULAWAYO man was found dead with two stab wounds on the chest.

In a statement, police said Munyaradzi Musango (46) was found on 28 March 2024 at a house in Entumbane.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigation of this case.

“ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Munyaradzi Masango (46) was found dead with two stab wounds on the chest at a house in Entumbane on 28/03/24. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.