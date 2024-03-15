Man gets six months for beating up three over US$10

Online Reporter

A man (22) was sentenced to six months in prison for beating up three people after demanding US$10 from one of the victims.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 26 February 2024 at around 5:00 pm at Nyatondo Village, Chief Hata in Nyanga Tafadzwa Mutetwa approached Nilanda Hwedza who was at her workplace and demanded USD10 cash.”

Hwedza asked what Mutetwa intended to use the money for and this did not go well with him.

“He turned violent and started assaulting the complainant with open hands and fists all over the body several times. The complainant was in the company of her cousin, a 14-year-old form two student. The 14-year-old attempted to rescue her cousin but was also assaulted with open hands twice on the left cheek by the accused person. Another complainant, aged 36, Darlington Chimboza also came to rescue the women and he was also assaulted by the accused person”, said the NPAZ

Mutetwa was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment wholly suspended on the condition that he perform 210 hours of community service.