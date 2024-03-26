Man hospitalised after being stabbed for proposing to married woman in hubby’s presence

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A LUPANE man is battling for life in hospital after he was stabbed several times for allegedly proposing to a woman in the presence of her husband.

Mr Makesure Ncube, age not given, allegedly drove towards Ms Siminyeni Ndlovu who was sitting under a tree with her husband Sibangani Siziba (51), son Ethan Siziba and mother-in-law Ms Maria Dube at Lupane long distance bus terminus and started talking to her.

He drove and parked 50 metres away and this did not go down well with Siziba who followed him armed with an okapi knife and stabbed him severally.

Siziba of Ndamuleni village was arrested for attempted murder and appeared before Lupane resident magistrate Ms Barbara Ntabile Phiri.

He was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded in custody to this Thursday where he is expected to appear at the Hwange Regional Court for routine remand.

The magistrate advised Siziba to apply to the High Court for bail.

Prosecuting, Ms Zandile Laureen Ndebele said the attack happened on 13 March.

“The accused arrived at the Lupane Business Centre in the company of his wife Ms Siminyeni Ndlovu, son Ethan Siziba and mother Ms Maria Dube. They sat under a tree waiting to board a bus to Bulawayo. The complainant arrived driving a Ford Ranger vehicle, parked near the tree and started talking to the accused’s wife before he then drove and parked 50 metres away. This did not go down well with the accused person who then advanced towards the complainant armed with an okapi knife,” the court was told.

Siziba allegedly pounced on Mr Ncube, grabbed him and stabbed him several times on the head and all over the body.

Mr Ncube allegedly tried to fight back by biting the accused on the ear and chest.

He managed to free himself and tried to flee but Siziba picked a stone and hit him on the back and he fell.

The accused was restrained by his son.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and arrested the accused.

The complainant was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital where he was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo where he is admitted for treatment.