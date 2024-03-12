Man in court for selling a stand twice

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

A VICTORIA Falls man was sentenced to 36 months in prison for fraud charges.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Controller Daka (46) sold a residential stand claiming it belonged to him on 11 February 2024 at Monde village, Victoria Falls.

The issue came to light when the buyer contacted the village head for a change of ownership, only to discover that the stand had already been sold to Wellington Muzhizha in January 2024.

The buyer had paid the full amount which was not recovered after the suspect was arrested when the complainant reported the matter to the police.

Victoria Falls Magistrate gave Daka up to 2 April 2024 to restitute US$3 000 to the complainant.