Man jailed for 9 year for killing black rhino valued US$120 000

Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO man was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for hunting and killing a black rhino valued at US$120 000 at Bubye Valley Conservancy, Beitbridge.

In a statement on x, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 14 July 2022 Greaters Nyoni in connivance with four others hunted a rhino at Bubye Valley Conservancy, Beitbridge. They killed the rhino using a .375 rifle which belonged to the accused person before they dehorned it using an axe.”

The rhino horns were sold in Harare.

“The offence was discovered by game scouts. An empty cartridge of the .375 rifle was also recovered and a report was made to the police,” said the NPAZ

The NPAZ said, “On 26 March 2023 Prince Mudenda was arrested for the offence and he implicated Greaters Nyoni leading to his subsequent arrest.”