Man jailed for having sex with minor

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 24-YEAR-OLD West Nicholson man has been jailed nine months for having sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old girlfriend.

Melusi Tshuma of Artherstone area in West Nicholson was convicted on his own plea of guilty to having sexual intercourse with a young person by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Tshuma had sexual intercourse with the complainant who cannot be named for ethical reasons.

Tshuma had sex with the girl from June to August 20 this year. The matter came to light after a neighbour became suspicious and informed the complainant’s mother.

The man sometimes slept with the girl at her home when her parents were away.

“Sometime in April Tshuma proposed love to the complainant who turned down his love proposal. Tshuma persisted up until the complainant accepted his love proposal in the month of May. Tshuma and the complainant started having sex in the month of Jun up to August 20 at his home or at the complainant’s home when her parents were not around,” she said.

“Their relationship came to light when a neighbour became suspicious after realising that Tshuma would spend the night at the complainant’s home while her parents were not around and she informed the complainant’s mother of her suspicions.”

Miss Mahachi said the complainant’s mother questioned her daughter on her association with Tshuma until she revealed that they were lovers and had been sleeping together. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Tshuma’s arrest.

In his Malachi said he did not know that the complainant was below 16 years of age and added that she had consented to the sexual activities.

