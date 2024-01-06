Man killed over twist of dagga

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO men were arrested for killing a friend after he allegedly swallowed a twist of dagga they were supposed to smoke together.

In a statement, police said Tawedzerwa Mahole (21) and Wilfred Tshuma (20) attacked Legejani Gumbo (23) at Fani Village, Mberengwa.

“Police in Mberengwa arrested Tawedzerwa Mahole (21) and Wilfred Tshuma (20) in connection with a murder case that occurred at Fani Village, where the suspects allegedly attacked Legejani Gumbo (23) on allegations of swallowing a twist of dagga which they suppose to smoke together,” reads the statement.