Mukuru employee on the run after stealing US$15 000
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Mukuru employee who stole US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients.
In a statement on X, police said Blessed Chanetsa (23) stole the money in Kariba on 1 January 2024.
Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.
“The ZRP is looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on 01/01/24. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.
