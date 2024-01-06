Mukuru employee on the run after stealing US$15 000

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Mukuru employee who stole US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients.

In a statement on X, police said Blessed Chanetsa (23) stole the money in Kariba on 1 January 2024.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“The ZRP is looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on 01/01/24. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.