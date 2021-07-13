Man kills father and aunt, rapes neighbour, sets ablaze houses, car and maize granary

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man from Kadoma is on the run after allegedly axing to death his father and aunt and raping a woman in an orgy of violence last week.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has appealed to the public for information that will lead to Evan Chikore’s arrest.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Evans Chikore, a male adult aged 29 of Village 1 Luwana Farm, Kadoma. The suspect is being sought for two counts of murder, rape, robbery and malicious damage to property which occurred on 9 July 2021 in Kadoma.

“On the said date, Evans Chikore who was armed with an axe went to his parents’ homestead in Marimari South where he attacked his father aged 61 with stones before he fatally struck him several times on the head and left shoulder with an axe for unknown reasons. The suspect threatened to kill his mother and set on fire four round huts and a shade at the homestead,” said Asst Comm Nyathi in a statement released on twitter.

Chikore was not done, as he went to his parents’ neighbours’ house, axed another man there, who had reported him for assault before and set ablaze two huts.

“After the incident, the suspect went to a neighbouring plot where he threatened to kill his parents’ neighbour, accusing him of previously reporting him to the police and causing his incarceration for an assault case in which he assaulted the complainant’s son. The complainant managed to escape and the suspect struck the complainant’s son once on the forehead with an axe before setting ablaze two thatched huts at the homestead,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The enraged Chikore then went to his aunt’s house where he axed her several times on the head.

“The suspect then proceeded to his aunt’s homestead, where he met his aunt and fatally struck her several times on the head with an axe before setting ablaze the kitchen hut and a Ford Ranger vehicle,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Chikore headed to another neighbouring plot where he robbed and raped a woman.

“He robbed the complainants of US$10 before dragging one of the complainants to a nearby maize field where he raped her once after threatening to strike her with an axe if she resisted.

After raping her, the suspect went to her house where he stole US$40 and a blanket. He set ablaze a hut which was used as a granary and subsequently burning property inside which include, five tonnes maize, 20 buckets of sorghum and 10 bags of cement,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

