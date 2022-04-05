Man on the run after murdering neighbour

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 35-year-old Maphisa man is on the run after he allegedly killed his neighbour by stabbing him with a knife on the chest in a dispute over an undisclosed issue.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Mathale Business Centre in Maphisa.

She said the suspect who was still at large, Pride Ndlovu had a fight with Brighton Mlambo and a fellow villager intervened. She said the pair had another confrontation the following day where Ndlovu stabbed Mlambo and he died on the spot.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case in Maphisa where a man fatally stabbed another. Pride Ndlovu and Brighton Mlambo were drinking at Mathale Business Centre when they had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. They exchanged blows but a villager managed to restrain them.

“On the following day Ndlovu and Mlambo met at the business centre and they had an altercation which emanated from the previous grudge. Ndlovu retrieved a knife from his trousers pocket and stabbed Mlambo in the chest before fleeing the scene. Mlambo bled profusely and he staggered for a distance of about 10 metres before he collapsed and died. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the now deceased’s body was taken to Maphisa District Hospital Mortuary,” she said.

Insp Mangena said police had launched a manhunt for Ndlovu and she appealed with members of the public with information on his whereabouts to visit any police station near them.

She appealed with members of the public to desist from resorting to violence in a bid to resolve disputes.

“As police we continue to emphasise restraint among people. People shouldn’t resort to violence to resolve disputes or keep grudges. These two men had a misunderstanding and two days later they still had a grudge which resulted in the death of one of them. Most of these murder cases are caused by issues that can be resolved amicably,” she said.

