Man robbed by pirate taxi crew

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A man lost cash and other valuables after he was robbed by people in a pirate taxi just outside Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Police confirmed that Simelikuthula Ncube (29) lost US$420 and his cellphones to the people who had given him a lift.

“On 13 August around 11.30AM, the complainant boarded an unregistered black Honda Fit at Senderai roundabout in Kwekwe CBD as he intended to go to Sebakwe Block Plots. He occupied the back seat in the vehicle which was being driven by a man who had three other passengers, including another male and two females,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

He said they drove towards Harare and upon reaching the 204km peg near Sebakwe Bridge, the driver pulled over and switched off the engine.

“The male passenger pointed a pistol and ordered him to surrender his belongings. The two female passengers searched him and took US$420 cash and a mobile phone before driving off, leaving him shocked,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He urged the public to use registered public service vehicles when travelling.