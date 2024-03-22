Man sentenced to 10 years for unlawful possession of locomotive power cables
Online writer
THE West Commonage Magistrates Court has sentenced a 43-year-old man from Bulawayo to 1o years in prison after he was found with 20.5kg of locomotive power cables belonging to the National Railways of Zimbabwe.
In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 12 March 2024 the Police met the accused person at Nkulumane Complex. A physical search was conducted on him which led to the recovery of the locomotive power cables which were stashed in a blue bag.”
The accused failed to produce a license authorising him to deal in copper leading to his arrest.
“The accused person will serve the mandatory 10 years imprisonment”, said the NPAZ
