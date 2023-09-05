Man stabbed to death

Online Reporter

POLICE in Gweru are probing the death of an unidentified man, whose body was found along Mutasa Street in Mkoba 6 suburb on Monday morning with multiple stab wounds.

Police sources said the body was discovered near Baptist church along Mutasa street shortly after 5 AM by a passer-by, who raised an alarm.

Upon inspecting the body, police investigators noted that the man had several stab wounds all over his body.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was still waiting for details from the investigating officers with regards to the matter.

However, residents said the man was stabbed while on his way from a night club at Mkoba 6 shopping centre.

“I was on my way to work on Monday around 5 AM when I saw his body lying there and I alerted fellow neighbours and the police. The police attended the scene and we were told that he had about 15 stab wounds on the torso, back, thighs and his head,” said a witness on condition of anonymity.

Another resident said there were two stabbing cases recorded on Monday morning in Mkoba 6 with one being fatal.

“On Monday morning there were two stabbings at Mkoba 6 shopping centre of which one was fatal. It is suspected that these two were all coming from a nightclub at the shopping centre that opens 24 hours,” she said.

The body was ferried to Gweru Provincial hospital morgue.