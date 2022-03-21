Man suffocates in mine shaft

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A MINER died after he suffocated in a shaft that he was working in.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred at Durban Mine in Nkayi.

“Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a man (32) who allegedly died in a disused mine shaft at Durban Mine, Nkayi on 15 March. It is alleged that the victim together with two others went to the mine to extract gold ore.

“The victim was lowered into the mine shaft where he is believed to have suffocated due to carbon gases. The body was retrieved from the shaft and had blood dripping from the mouth and it was referred to Inyathi Hospital for post-mortem,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu