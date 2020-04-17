Man Tawa appointed face of FC Platinum

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TRENDING online drama series, Wadiwa Wepa Moyo lead actor Man Tawa has been appointed brand ambassador of the country’s men’s soccer league reigning champions, FC Platinum (FCP).

Portrayed on the series as an enthusiastic footballer who wishes to play for Manchester United, Man Tawa (real name Everson Chieza) seems to be on the right track as the appointment has made him the face of a team which represents Zimbabwe continentally at club competition level in Africa.

FCP public relations officer Chido Chizondo said they chose Man Tawa as the face of their campaigns as their club related to his storyline on one’s football journey.

“Through Wadiwa Wepa Moyo, we are able to live through the character Man Tawa as to give people hope against the odds. The world looks like it has come to a standstill but this particular story allows us to survive through the dark nights,” said Chizondo.

“As a team, we’re hoping the association allows Zimbabwe and Africa to dream through the things they can relate to – that is a ghetto story.”

She said they will work closely with Mana Tawa for a year.

“Man Tawa will assist us with our social media marketing among other activities for a year.”

An excited Man Tawa said he is living his dream through the appointment.

“Honestly it’s like I’m living in a dream and I can’t seem to wake up. The recognition is beyond my expectations and I’m very grateful to God.

“This is something I never thought I’d get, but here I am being recognised by such amazing people. Thank you FCP,” said Man Tawa.

This endorsement, Man Tawa said has motivated him to keep pursuing his acting career.

