Man to serve 6 months in prison for unlawful entry

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A HONDE Valley man (25) was sentenced to 6 months in prison for unlawful entry and theft.

Bothwell Daniel Chaoneka stole property worth US$180.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Chaoneka was convicted by the Nyanga Magistrate’s Court. The suspect stole a solar battery, a Vodaphone cellphone, and an assortment of clothing items and toiletries on 10 March 2024 around 11 pm.

Neighbors informed the caretaker that they saw Chaoneka leaving the complainant’s yard carrying a sack.

“A search was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of the accused person hiding in a nearby bush. The sack containing the remaining stolen things was also recovered from the bush,” reads the statement.