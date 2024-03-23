Toll-free number to report schools that exclude pupils who owe fees from lessons

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

THE Government has set up 317, a toll-free number for members of the public to report schools that send children away from school over failure to pay school fees.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Torerayi Moyo told parliament during the week that the Government was determined to safeguard the right of every child to education.

He said: “The toll-free number is 317 to make it easier for stakeholders to report such schools.

“The Ministry has published through national media names and contacts of officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and these officials are at the disposal of parents and stakeholders to report any school that might choose to send children back home for non-payment.”

Dr Moyo said the Ministry observed that a few headmasters refused to comply and had since engaged them over the issue.

He said those who defied Ministry directives were going to be charged according to Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000.