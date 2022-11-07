Mandla Mpofu picks up first win in Botswana

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu registered his first win in the Botswana Premier League when his Masitaoka side edged Security Systems 1-0 on Sunday.

Mpofu, who joined the Gaborone-based side in August bounced back from match day one heavy 3-1 defeat to Orapa United to secure maximum points against Security Systems and move to position 10 with three points after two games.

While Mpofu celebrated his win, former Zimbabwe senior men’s national soccer team coach Rahman Gumbo suffered his second defeat of the season as Sua Flamingoes lost 2-1 to Galaxy.

Gumbo’s side is third from the bottom, sitting on position 14 in a 16-team Botswana league. Sua Flamingoes will be hoping to register their first win of the season when they host sixth-placed Morupule Wanderers.

The multi-championship winning gaffer, Gumbo lost the opening match of the season 1-0 to Nico United who are coached by former Bulawayo City’s Philani “Beefy” Ncube.

The former City gaffer maintained his unbeaten run as his side drew 0-0 away at BDF XI.

Nico United are on position seven with four points and take on Prisons XI inn their next assignment. [email protected]