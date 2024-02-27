Manicaland Province to host Independence Day national celebrations

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THIS year’s Independence Day national celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province along with the Children’s Party, Government has said.

Zimbabwe celebrates 44 years of self rule on April 18 and in line with the Second Republic’s decentralisation policy, the festivities this year will be held in Manicaland Province, according to a Post Cabinet Briefing.

“The Nation is informed that the 2024 Independence Anniversary and Children’s Party Celebrations will be held in Manicaland Province. The Nation is further Informed that Murambinda B Secondary School will host the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations; Murambinda A Primary School will host the Children’s party , while Murambinda B Primary School will host the Independence Anniversary Gala,” said Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere.